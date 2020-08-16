Steven Kumble

KUMBLE, Steven Jay, 87, of Palm Beach Florida, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020. He was born in Borough Park, Brooklyn, NY in 1933. At age 17, Steve entered Yale University where he was elected into the Phi Beta Kappa Honors Society and graduated Magna Cum Laude. Steve joined the United States Army and served as First Lieutenant to the First Infantry Division and later to the 10th Mountain Division. He then went on to earn his Juris Doctor Degree at Harvard University Law School where he graduated Cum Laude in 1959. Steve was well known for founding the New York law firm Finley, Kumble, Wagner in 1968 and forever changing the way law is practiced in the United States. By 1987 Finley, Kumble had grown to 700 lawyers across 18 offices throughout the United States and Great Britain. In 1986, Steve co-founded Lincolnshire Management, LLC, where he served as Chairman for the next 20 years. During that period, Lincolnshire completed 37 platform buyout transactions and grew to a firm with $900 million of institutional and individual funds. In 2005, Steve co-founded Corinthian Capital Group, LLC and his team raised two institutional funds. Aside from his many professional accomplishments, Steve will be remembered for his philanthropic endeavors, particularly his generosity to institutions of higher learning. The Kumble Plaza at the Harvard Law School was dedicated in his honor in 2004, while the Kumble CRoger Kumbleourt at Yale University was dedicated in his honor in 2005. He also served as a member of the Board of Trustees at Long Island University, where he held an Honorary LL.D., and is the namesake of the Kumble Theater for the Performing Arts, an anchor of downtown Brooklyn's cultural district. He is survived by his loving wife Angela; two sons Todd (Jennifer) & Roger (Mary); loving grandchildren Lindsay, Jackie, Andrew, Grace, Beatrice and Charlie; step-daughter Christine (Roger) Tellefsen, step grandchildren Landon and Quinn, and sister Susan Perrotti. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to The Alzheimer's Association
.