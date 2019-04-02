Services Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center 5411 Okeechobee Blvd West Palm Beach , FL 33417 (561) 832-5171 Terrence Paul THIBADEAU

THIBADEAU, Terrence Paul Terrence Paul Thibadeau, age 49, of Jupiter, FL, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. We lost a warm and gentle soul who was loved by everyone; after a short but difficult struggle with cancer. Last week a doctor asked him what people called him. He said "Terrence, "T" or "A**hole." He had his humor and his mother's good looks and strength; and made jokes until the end. He was a graduate of Cardinal Newman High School, where he played on the Newman tennis team. He started his higher academic career at Florida State University. That experience gave him a healthy appreciation for the football dynasty; pool hall wagering and those social skills you could not absorb at Newman. He later received his degree from Florida Atlantic University. He loved his dog, newly found turtles, life and all of its joys. Maybe now he can again enjoy that Bellini at Harry's Bar in Venice. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He is with a better group of people and is enjoying Father Frank's promise of a "Mercedes in every pot" in our Father's house of many rooms. He is survived by his parents, Terri and Paul Thibadeau; his sister, Nicole Anthony; his brother, Sebastian and his three nephews, Holden, Connor and Ryan Anthony. He was predeceased by his brother, Dominic. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Edward Church, Palm Beach, FL, with Monsignor Thomas Klinzing, officiating. Friends may visit with the family between the hours of 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Friday, April 5, 2019, at QUATTLEBAUM FUNERAL, CREMATION & EVENT CENTER, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417. Donations in Terrence's memory may be made to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, 14200 U.S. Hwy 1, Juno Beach, FL 33408, (https://marinelife.org). Published in The Palm Beach Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019