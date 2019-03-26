MILLER, Thomas A.N. A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Thomas A.N. Miller, 71, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed away Wednesday, March. 20 with his family present. He was born December 28, 1947 in Hudson, New York, and resided in Palm Beach, Florida for the past 12 years, having moved from Pittsburgh in 2007. He graduated from Furman University in 1971 and received a MBA from The State University of New York at Buffalo in 1973. Tom was and an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist for almost 50 years. In 1986 Tom co-founded Ansoft, where he served as CFO until retiring in 2007. A constant theme throughout Tom's life was his fondness for the sea and he often returned to the places lived and held dear on the Carolina coast, St. Croix, and the Bahamas. Tom loved, boating, sports, art, history, travel, his close friends and business partners, and most of all his family. Tom is survived by his wife of 30 years, Catherine Miller; son Thomas C. Miller and wife Lindsay; son Jason W. Miller; son Henry A.N. Miller; son Patrick O.N. Miller; daughter Nita N.M. Miller; grandchildren Madison, Luke, Finlay, Riley, and Kelly Miller; sisters Martha Haase, Jeanne Miller, Leigh Brown, Ginger Vanderveer, Jane Brown and Nita Brown; brothers Phil Brown and Nick Miller; in addition to many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Armour Miller and Nita Newbold Brown A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Palm Beach Florida. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to: The Lourdes Foundation c/o Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence, 315 S. Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 (www.lourdesmckeen.org); the Hanley Foundation, 700 S. Dixie Hwy, suite 103, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 (www.hanleyfoundation.org); or the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, 3100 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 (www.peggyadams.org). Arrangements by Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center (561)-848-9641 Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary