WILKINSON, Thomas Miller Thomas Miller Wilkinson passed away in peace on July 28, 2019 at the age of 77 due to Alzheimer's. Tom is survived by his loving wife Lisa Tano Wilkinson, his brother Henry (Susan) Wilkinson of Jacksonville, FL, his daughter Terri Brennen and numerous cousins and other family members. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Mary Anna Miller Wilkinson and William Wilkinson and his brother Billy Wilkinson. As a young man Tom attended Christ School and UNC. He then served as President of the family packaging company for many years until the company was sold in the mid 80's. Tom always said he was happiest when he and Lisa were traveling abroad. They traveled extensively for nearly 20 years. Anyone who knew Tom said he was "such a fine gentleman". He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 7 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the at (www.alz.org/donate).
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019