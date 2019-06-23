Thomas Morton BALDWIN Sr.

BALDWIN, Sr., Thomas Morton Thomas Morton Baldwin, Sr., of Wellington, FL and West Chester, PA, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019 at the age of 80. Tommy was predeceased by his parents William C. and Lilla H. Baldwin of West Chester, PA. He is survived by his wife Kathy and his daughter Whitney Cameron-Hayes (Jonathan) his son Thomas Baldwin, Jr. (Maria, grandchildren Colin, Autumn and Ella) and many nieces and nephews. Tom had a real enjoyment for life and he was constantly looking for new ventures. He grew up in West Chester, PA and after school he spent two years in The United States Marine Corps. Still in his twenties, he decided to pursue his love for the hospitality business and acquired an interest in the Marshalton Inn near to his home town, which he owned for many years. He also took on the general manager role of the Tidewater Inn on the Eastern Shore, MD on behalf of Henry du Pont, who saw great talent and integrity in Tom. This was a magical time for him and his ever supportive wife Kathy and where the children Whitney and Tom Jr. grew up with many happy memories. In a further change in direction in his business life, he returned to Pennsylvania and became Vice President of Commonwealth Trust, a real estate investment company. This position did not last long due the death of his father and he had to take over his Father's Antiquarian Book Establishment known as Baldwin's Book Barn, which he ran for the next thirty five years. In the early 1990s, he and Kathy began to spend more time in Wellington, FL, where he could be closer to his immediate family and enjoy many rounds of golf and plenty of time in the clubhouse telling his stories to his many friends. He was also passionate about driving Porsche racing cars and raced in the Daytona 24 hour race in 1995. Tom was an incredibly generous and kind person and his family and close friends will forever miss his love, friendship, loyalty and his outrageous sense of fun and adventure. Services will be private and handled by Quattelbaum Funeral Home in West Palm Beach. A Memorial Service will be held to Celebrate his Life in Pennsylvania in the fall. Donations in his name can be made to: The Alzheimer Foundation or Danny and Ron's Rescue (https://dannyronsrescue.org/donate) Semper Fidelis Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on June 23, 2019