William George Wagner

William George Wagner Obituary
WAGNER, William George William George Wagner, of Palm Beach, FL, passed peacefully, surrounded by his treasured family members and loved ones on Friday, October 4, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Jo Anne Wagner and son, Gary Wagner. Bill was a former owner and president of Wagner Feed Corp. An over 100-year-old family established feed business. Mr. Wagner attended the Georgetown University, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service and graduated from St. John's University in New York. Bill will always be remembered by, his calm, cool, collected, elegant, charming self. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward Catholic Church in Palm Beach, FL on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:30AM. Bill will be missed dearly, by many family members and friends. He will be especially cherished by Jose Polania, who was his right arm and beloved friend.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
