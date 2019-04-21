William R. MILLER

MILLER, William R. William R. Miller "Footsie", age 95, of Palm Beach, FL and New York, NY, died peacefully on March 29, 2019 in Palm Beach. Born on April 20, 1923 William was raised in Chester, NY, the son of Raymond Arlington and Elizabeth Rogers Miller. He was an outstanding athlete at Chester Academy and attended Clarkson College, Baylor University, the University of Georgia, and graduated from Fordham University (B.S.) in 1950. In World War II, he was a Navy Carrier Pilot and Landing Signal Officer with the rank of LT. During 1947-1951, Bill flew as a Fighter Pilot in Squadrons VF-95 and VF-841 at Floyd Bennett Field, Brooklyn, NY until assigned to the USS Saratoga. During the following eight years, he served as a Special Agent with the FBI in Illinois, Los Angeles and New York City. Footsie was extremely proud of his service to our country and often entertained all with fascinating stories of flying and chasing America's Most Wanted. He then became a real estate executive and partner in leading NYC residential firms, notably serving as President of Brown, Harris, Stevens from 1984-1989. William was an active member of many clubs including the Nyack Field Club (President), The Union, University, and Racquet & Tennis Clubs in New York City, and The Rockaway Hunting (Governor), Lawrence Beach and Cedarhurst Yacht Clubs on Long Island. In warmer climes, he was a member of Mill Reef in Antigua, The Everglades, Beach and Old Guard Clubs in Palm Beach. He also belonged to several societies namely St. Andrews, St. Nicholas (President), Dutch Settlers, Colonial Wars, SAR, Mayflower (Governor) Pilgrims and Acorn. Married in 1956 to the late Nancy McClain Harris of Paris, IL, Bill later married Emma Gillespie of New York, NY, who survives. Also surviving are his two daughters Marissa Harris Miller of Cedarburg, WI, and Sarah Miller Hart (John) of Bethlehem, PA; his three grandchildren Schuyler, Nancy and Gifford Hart; three step-children, Larned Fowler, Kenrick Fowler and Hilary Northrop; his sister Elizabeth M. Greene of Hamden, CT, and three nephews and nieces. A private service and internment were held at Fort Barrancas National Cemetery at NAS Pensacola, FL. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019