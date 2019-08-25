|
STERNS, Winifred Anthony Winnie has had her last joyous swim in Lake Sunapee and also in the ocean off Fire Island, New York. While bobbing in the waves, she reflected on her very happy life. She died Aug. 3, 2019 four weeks shy of her 92nd birthday. Blessed by devoted, loving parents (Roscoe Tate and Winifred Clarke Anthony) and grandparents (Louis Semple and Mary Ormsby Clarke), she never had a financially insecure moment in her life and is proud to pass that same gift on to her descendants. She is survived by: her daughter, Winifred Clarke Stearns Hussey (Peter) of Seattle, WA; her son John Anthony Stearns (Sara) of Alameda, CA; three adored Hussey grandchildren Luke, Duncan and Clarkie; and the latest addition of her first great-grandchild, Ames. Sadly, Winnie was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, John, in 2017 and her son, Malcolm Kendall Stearns, in 2002. Her life lost significance when blindness arrived in her final years and was impossible to conquer. Bayada Hospice led her to the path of release. A September 2008 Valley News article by John Gregg described Winnie and her identical twin Virginia Anthony Soule as jocular and popular, as well as "indefatigable, smart, funny, assertive, and loud." And nothing has changed since. She is resting in peace.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019