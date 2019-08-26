|
|
Curran, A. Betty
A. Betty Curran, formerly of Jewett City, CT, passed away Aug. 24, 2019 at the age of 92. Betty was born June 13, 1927 near Farmington, MI. She received her R.N. from St. Luke's School of Nursing. After her children were grown, she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and Masters Degree from South Connecticut State University. Betty worked as a nurse in the Jewett City area. She said that during the last fifteen years of her career, she had the privilege of being a school psychologist for the Waterford School District. Betty was predeceased by her husband Francis Curran and her grandson Francis Michael Rodowicz. She is survived by daughter, Diann Brochu and her husband, Joseph W. Brochu; daughter, Cynthia Curran and her fiancé, Ed Brenton; grandson, Joseph M. Brochu; granddaughter, Michelle Lebejko and five great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 from 6PM-7:30PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:30PM at Aycock Riverside Funeral & Cremation Center at 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019