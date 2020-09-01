

The incomparable Aaron Charles Lenz died in a tragic drowning accident on April 14, 2019 at the age of 27. Words cannot capture his essence or convey what he meant to those he left behind.

Aaron spent his early years on Long Island, where he developed his love of the ocean and beaches, and moved to Minneapolis when he was ten. He was a proud alumnus of The Blake School and Hamilton College. Aaron loved to travel—enjoying the energy and culture of cities, as well as the solitude found in nature. He was a gifted writer and looked forward to one day publishing his work. Although a Minnesota resident, Aaron wintered in south Florida and found much happiness there. He was most at home on the beach.

Aaron is survived by his parents, Scott and Connie Lenz, who lost the love of their lives and will miss him every day.



