Borck, Abbie
Abbie Borck, of Lost Tree Village, died peacefully on Easter Sunday, 2020, at Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence. Abbie was an avid bridge player, and played at an expert level; was an avid golfer in the 80's; loved socializing with her friends in Lost Tree Village where she lived for over 35 years; and loved her poodle, Precious. Survivors include her daughter, Maureen Anderman; and her two sons, Thomas and John Anderman. Abbie will be buried next to her parents in Hemphill, Texas. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit (www.northwoodfh.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020