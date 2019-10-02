|
|
Aisenberg, Abby
January 17, 1951
September 30, 2019
Abby Herring Aisenberg, age 68, died peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. She was born to Ruth and Jesse Pollack on January 17, 1951. After her biological father's passing, Ruth remarried Arthur Herring in 1962, who adopted Abby and her brother Zachary. Arthur became her father in every way, the same as any adopted child.
Abby received her BA in Art History from Wellesley College, followed by a BFA in Fine Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design. She married Martin Aisenberg in 1973, and they welcomed their daughter Jennifer "Jenny" into the world in 1979. They lived in Providence, RI until they divorced in 1992. Abby ran a successful faux-finishing business with her dearest friend, Betsy Florin, until she became ill with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome in 1988. She was sadly unable to return to her career after a long struggle with this chronic illness. However Abby could never be kept away from art, and continued making paintings with acrylics, collage, and any other medium she could get her hands on, for the rest of her life.
In 2006 Abby moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL to be close to her parents. She adored spending time with Ruth and Arthur, painted almost every day, and enjoyed constant visits with her daughter Jenny, who was the greatest joy of her life, in New York City and Florida. She loved hosting dinner parties and being involved with her local Chabad in Palm Beach Gardens, where she met Avi Arbel, who became her life partner. They enjoyed many wonderful trips together all around the world, kept a beautiful garden in their home in Jupiter, and shared a love for all visual arts. In the summer of 2018, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and fought valiantly for over a year. There was very little indication of anything going amiss until almost the end. She died peacefully in hospice at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, after having the chance to say goodbye to her loved ones.
Abby is survived by her parents, Ruth and Arthur Herring, her daughter Jenny Aisenberg, brother Zachary Herring who predeceased Abby in 1993, brother Jonathan Herring, sister Debbie Spiro and her husband Marc Spiro, nephew Perry Spiro, nephew Nathan Spiro who predeceased Abby in 2018, and her partner Avner Arbel.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019