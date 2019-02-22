Abram David Kislak, 91, died peacefully at home in Manalapan, Florida, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The son of Julius I. Kislak and Sophia Segal Kislak, David was born February 25, 1927, in Hoboken, New Jersey. The youngest of the family, David was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Sima, Naomi and Jay. David went to Newark Academy, and attended Rutgers University. He later joined the Merchant Marine, and went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War. After the war, he joined the family business founded by his father in 1906. During the 1960s, David was president of J. I. Kislak, Inc., in Newark, New Jersey, which was the state's largest real estate, mortgage banking and insurance firm, and one of the largest in the United States at the time. In the 1970s, David moved to Palm Beach County, Florida, to continue his real estate investment career. David's skill and tenacity earned him great success in three of his favorite pursuits: work, water skiing and games of chance in his favorite casinos. Handsome, witty and gracious until his final days, David made friends wherever he went. David took great pride in his children and grandchildren, and with love, kindness and gentle encouragement, he inspired them to pursue their dreams and enjoy life to the fullest. He is loved and will be missed by his children, Stephanie Kislak Tamposi (Nick), Jordan Kislak, Victor (Emily) Kislak; and two grandchildren, William and Rachel Tamposi; step-grandchildren, Ali, Anthony, and Nick and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services and Burial will be held 2:30pm, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at IJ Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Road, West Palm Beach, Florida 33412 (561) 627-2277. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's honor may be made to Trustbridge Hospice or Temple Judea. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary