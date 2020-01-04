|
Conley, Ada
Ada Tillman Bush Conley, 85, passed away on January 2, 2020 in Mount Juliet, TN. She was a long-time resident of Pahokee, and later, Indiantown, FL. She most recently moved to Tennessee to be near her daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Bud and family, who took loving care of her as she resided in a beautiful memory care facility there.
Ada was born in Sand Cut, FL to Buck and Annie Mae Tillman on October 10, 1934. She grew up in the Canal Point Baptist Church, raised her children in Pahokee First Baptist Church and later attended the Family Worship Center in Indiantown. In the last seven years, she became a member of Pahokee First United Methodist Church when she moved back to Pahokee to live with family.
Ada began her career even before completing high school and remained in the same job for 64 years as a bookkeeper and accountant. She eventually purchased the business from her mentor, Leonard Dobrow. She is renowned for her talent and work ethic in her field. Additionally, she was known for helping anyone who had a need, whether it be accounting related or anything else.
Survivors include her children, Beth Douglas of Hermitage, TN, Becky Bush of Pahokee, FL, Vince Bush of Charlottesville, VA and John Bush of Pahokee, FL. Ada had six "Bonus Sons" as well, they are James Conley of Mexico City Beach, FL, Sam Conley of Haines City, FL, Lewis Conley of Stuart, FL, Gary Conley of Indiantown, FL, Don Conley of Palm Bay, FL and one sister, Vangie Platt of Satellite Beach, FL. One son, Hugh Conley preceded her in death. She and Coleman together had 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Ada was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Sydney and Sonny Tillman, her first husband and father of her children, Jack Bush, and her second husband, Coleman Conley.
Memorial contributions can be made to or to Pahokee First United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at Pahokee First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. There will be a family visitation at 9:00AM, followed by public visitation at 10:00AM. The service will begin at 11:00AM and interment will follow immediately in Port Mayaca, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020