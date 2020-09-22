1/
Adele Siegel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Siegel, Adele
Adele Siever Siegel, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend found her final peace on September 18, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a founding member of the Jacob Kravits Center and the Palm Beach Country Club alongside her loving husband, Mac Siegel, with whom she always found a ready and elegant dance partner until his passing in 1989. She became the chair of a Palm Beach American Heart Association gala/auction and actively worked to enhance their charitable legacy. Mrs. Siegel enjoyed golf, tennis, bridge, and telling a good, but decidedly rowdy joke. She loved to laugh and share her joys with all. She is recently predeceased by her longtime companion, Sumner Hushing. With her passing, an epoch of old Palm Beach also closes.
Private Services will be held in New York City.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Adele's name to the local office of the American Heart Association. They may also be made online at (www.heart.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved