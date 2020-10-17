1/
Adrian Blumenfeld
Adrian Blumenfeld, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Millburn, NJ, passed away on October 13, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Ena J. Blumenfeld and is survived by his son, Jay Blumenfeld and wife, Merri of Parsippany, NJ, his daughter, Nan Blumenfeld Bolz and husband, Charles of Boca Raton, FL, grandchildren, Jessica Blumenfeld Squires (Richard), Keri Blumenfeld Rehns (Scott), Brian Blumenfeld, Craig Bolz and Jonathan Bolz, great-grandchildren, Asher, Maddie, Sadie, Ryan and Avery, his sister, Rita Cohen of Springfield, NJ and many caring relatives, neighbors and friends. Adrian enlisted in the Coast Guard during World War II and was part of the "greatest generation" of Americans. He was a builder in New Jersey and South Florida and was active for many years with homeowners associations in Woodfield Golf and Country Club where he was an avid golfer. Adrian's greatest attribute was how he connected with people of all ages and backgrounds.
His smile and wonderful personality will be sorely missed, but he leaves a great family legacy with many fond memories.
The family has requested that any contributions in his memory be made to Hospice By the Sea, 1531 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Private arrangements are being made through Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 5808 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
