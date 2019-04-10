WOODWARD, Aileen Aileen Woodward, 61, passed away on April 4, 2019 after a 2-1/2 year battle with cancer. Aileen was born in Maui, HI, moving around the country with her family, eventually settling in the area. Aileen was a Court Reporter in the West Palm Beach area for 35 years. Aileen was a kind, beautiful woman inside and out and was always there for her friends and family. She deeply loved her husband, friends and dogs, not always in that order. She loved cooking for family and friends. There will be an empty space in the lives of her friends and family. I cannot imagine a world without Aileen in it. Aileen is survived by her husband of 38 years, Geoffrey Woodward, mother Jane Grant, sisters Nerissa, Reina and Alison, brother Michael, brothers-in-law Todd, Peter and John, niece and nephew Randi and Roy Skullestad, sister and brother-in-law Ann and Jerry Statler and many close friends, especially Beth Roggin. The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff of the Good Samaritan Hospital, oncology and infusion departments they made this very difficult journey a little more bearable. The family will host a celebration of life gathering at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in Aileen's name, please consider Florida Cancer Specialists, TrustBridge Hospice or a . Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary