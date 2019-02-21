|
|
BURNSIDE, Al Al Burnside, 63 was born on April 22, 1955 to Donald and Marjorie Burnside of Coral Gables, FL. An avid pilot and flight training instructor, Al learned to fly at Burnside-Ott Aviation in the 1960s, and flew solo at the young age of 16. He flew in operation Desert Storm and made a career of flight training. He is survived by his brother Brian Burnside and niece, Marjorie Burnside of Palm Beach Gardens. Generous and kind hearted, Al will be greatly missed. Visitation 12 noon until Service 1PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at VAN ORSDEL KENDALL CHAPEL, 11220 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33176. Interment immediately following at Woodlawn Park South.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 21, 2019