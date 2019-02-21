Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Orsdel - Kendall Drive
11220 No. Kendall Drive
Miami, FL 33176
305-279-6644
Resources
More Obituaries for Al BURNSIDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Al BURNSIDE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Al BURNSIDE Obituary
BURNSIDE, Al Al Burnside, 63 was born on April 22, 1955 to Donald and Marjorie Burnside of Coral Gables, FL. An avid pilot and flight training instructor, Al learned to fly at Burnside-Ott Aviation in the 1960s, and flew solo at the young age of 16. He flew in operation Desert Storm and made a career of flight training. He is survived by his brother Brian Burnside and niece, Marjorie Burnside of Palm Beach Gardens. Generous and kind hearted, Al will be greatly missed. Visitation 12 noon until Service 1PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at VAN ORSDEL KENDALL CHAPEL, 11220 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33176. Interment immediately following at Woodlawn Park South.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.