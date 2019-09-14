|
Favreau, Alain Bernard
Alain Bernard Favreau, passed away September 10, 2019. Alain was born in Berlin, NH April 16, 1961. He is survived by his brothers, Rene Favreau (Helen), Daniel Favreau, Guy Favreau and sisters, France Delgado, Denise Favreau, Lisa Perkins (Frank), Sue Hernandez (Ruben) and his step-mother Antonia Favreau and seven step-siblings. Alain was a great brother, as well as a fun and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, he loved to make the kids laugh. He always had a beautiful smile to share and was a blast at our family gatherings. Alain will be greatly missed by all of us. He was a very kind soul and would do anything for his family and friends. Alain is predeceased by his father Raymond Favreau, his mother Marcelle Favreau and his brother Mario Favreau.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019