PERRY, Alan A. Alan A. Perry, 83, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at ManorCare Health. He was the beloved husband of Marcia (Dworkin) Perry for 61 years. Alan was born in Providence, RI, a son of the late Joseph and Rose (Gabar) Perry. He was a mechanical engineer, physical plant director at Rhode Island College, and retired from Swarovski, Mfg., where he was plant engineer. Alan was also an owner of, and the contractor for A&M Enterprises, Ltd. He was a graduate of Hope High School and the University of RI School of Engineering. Alan was a member of Touro Fraternal Association. He was an active volunteer with the American Parkinson Disease Association in Rhode Island. He was on the board at The Pines of Delray North, and designed/supervised clubhouse renovations to benefit those with handicaps. Devoted father of Debra (Perry) Bunn of Warwick, RI and Leonard "Rick" Perry of Florida. Dear brother of Lawrence Perry of New York and the late Marcia Wartel. Loving grandfather of Emily Bunn and Rebekah Thibeault. Cherished great-grandfather of Jackson and Isabelle Thibeault. Funeral services will be held MONDAY at 11:00AM in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave, Cranston, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to American Parkinson Association, PO Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940. Shiva will be private. For online condolences, please visit (ShalomMemorialChapel.com). Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 18, 2019