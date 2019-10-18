|
Bernstein, Alan
Alan Bernstein died peacefully in the Hay-Madeira Hospice House on October 16, 2019 in Stuart, FL at the age of 72.
Alan is survived by his son Matthew and wife Rachel, daughter Elizabeth Bernstein and husband Justin Shapiro, brother David and sister-in-law Janette Bernstein of Toms River, NJ and brother Steven and sister-in-law Jeanine Bernstein of Endwell, NY. He is preceded in death by his wife Katherine Bernstein and sister Susan Midlarsky.
Alan was born on April 22, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY to Harriet and Seymour Bernstein. He graduated from George Westinghouse High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Upon his return from Vietnam he met and, in 1969, married the love of his life, Katherine. After some time in Rochester, NY, Alan and Kathy settled in Miami, FL. Over 43 years they had two children, welcomed countless family and friends into their home, traveled the globe and gave both time and donations to numerous charities.
Alan was a mentor for all who knew him and would often dispense wisdom he had gained over his 40 year career in the security industry with the Wackenhut Corporation. Alan had set foot on every continent, was in multiple airline million mile clubs and had met at least five U.S. Presidents. He was a lifelong car lover and treasured his time with classic cars late in life. In the years after his Kathy passed, Alan found love, comfort and joy with Mary Avila.
Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate Alan's life at Forest Hills Funeral Home, 2001 SW Murphy Rd, Palm City, FL, on Monday, October 21 at 11:00AM with a service of remembrance to begin at Noon with Rabbi Matthew J. Durbin.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Treasure Coast Hospice at 1201 SE Indian St, Stuart, FL 34997. The family would like to thank the Stuart staff of Hematology-Oncology Associates of the Treasure Coast and Nurse Grace at the Hay-Madeira House.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019