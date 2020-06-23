Alan C. Levine
1938 - 2020
Levine, Alan C.
Alan Charles Levine passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 19, 2020. Alan was born on April 25, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY to Samuel and Dorothy Levine. He was a registered pharmacist who received his degree from Brooklyn College of Pharmacy in 1959. He was a pillar of the community for years and maintained this status as one of the last remaining independent pharmacy owners - Bliss Pharmacy in Longmeadow, MA - providing much needed services with dedication and compassion. He was a long-standing board member of Jewish Family Service of Springfield, MA and later in life an Adjunct Professor at the Nova Southeastern University School of Pharmacy and volunteer with the Palm Beach Gardens, FL Police Department.
He was known for his quick wit, dedication to his wife and the love for his three children and six grandchildren. He was an avid photographer, who chronicled the early days of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum as a freelancer covering the New York Nets and New York Islanders.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Joan (Kramer), his children Sharon, David (Lisa) and Jason (Michelle), his six grandchildren Caleb, Hannah, Zoe, Sam, Ryan and Kiera. Donations in memory of Alan can be made to JDRF.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
June 23, 2020
Joan we are so sorry to hear this news. We will remember him as a fellow independent business owner up here in Longmeadow, and for his wonderful sense of humor. Our sincerest condolences to all of you.

Kathy and Lewis White
Friend
June 23, 2020
I went to Brooklyn College of Pharmacy and was a classmate of Alan. Alan was a natural wit and we enjoyed the many emails he sent over the years (some humorous and many serious). We were fortunate to see Alan in FL on several occasions. Our thoughts go out to Joan and the entire family. Sy and Sue Levine
Sy and Sue Levine
Friend
June 23, 2020
so sorry to hear, I did my pharmacy internship with Alan at Bliss Pharmacy, he was a great guy and will be missed by many.
Joanne Boulay Saltman
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Alan always had a smile for you when you came into his store which tells volumes about a person .....When Bliss pharmacy closed , a piece of history was established within a great community ...........Jim Vinick
jim Vinick
Friend
June 23, 2020
I remember Bliss Pharmacy well; used to stop to buy a candy bar on the sly (as dad was a dentist, candy wasn't allowed). Mr. Levine always had a twinkle in his eye and saw 'everything' in the pharmacy. I'm sorry for your loss and glad to be reminded of happy childhood days in Longmeadow.
Harriet Auerbach Fellows
Acquaintance
June 22, 2020
My family moved from Springfield to Longmeadow in the summer of 1961, which is approximately when Bliss Pharmacy opened. I was only 8 but I noticed the difference between Bliss Pharmacy and the pharmacies I knew in Springfield. Bliss Pharmacy was a superstore. You could buy a lot of good things at Bliss. I thank Alan for providing a nice store for neighborhood kids to ride their bikes to. I'll say the same for Brightwood Hardware, next door to Bliss Pharmacy. They were, for their day, superstores that were kid-friendly.
David Robinson
Friend
