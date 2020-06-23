Levine, Alan C.

Alan Charles Levine passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 19, 2020. Alan was born on April 25, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY to Samuel and Dorothy Levine. He was a registered pharmacist who received his degree from Brooklyn College of Pharmacy in 1959. He was a pillar of the community for years and maintained this status as one of the last remaining independent pharmacy owners - Bliss Pharmacy in Longmeadow, MA - providing much needed services with dedication and compassion. He was a long-standing board member of Jewish Family Service of Springfield, MA and later in life an Adjunct Professor at the Nova Southeastern University School of Pharmacy and volunteer with the Palm Beach Gardens, FL Police Department.

He was known for his quick wit, dedication to his wife and the love for his three children and six grandchildren. He was an avid photographer, who chronicled the early days of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum as a freelancer covering the New York Nets and New York Islanders.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Joan (Kramer), his children Sharon, David (Lisa) and Jason (Michelle), his six grandchildren Caleb, Hannah, Zoe, Sam, Ryan and Kiera. Donations in memory of Alan can be made to JDRF.



