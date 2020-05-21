Sanville, Alan D.Alan D. Sanville, 85, of Langhorne, PA, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Attleboro Nursing and Rehab Center in Langhorne, PA.He was born in Methuen, MA on November 21, 1934, the son of the late Louis V. and Florence E. (Towne) Sanville.Alan was the husband of the late Dorothy L. (Daignault) Sanville who passed away in 2011 and father of the late Paul A. Sanville. His survivors include children Mark Sanville of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Keith Sanville of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Roberta McMenamin of Langhorne, PA, brothers Ronald Sanville of Haverhill, MA, Louis Sanville of Plaistow, NH; grandchildren Haley and Elyse McMenamin, Rachel and David Sanville; great-granddaughter Elizabeth Sanville.Alan attended Haverhill High School where he ran on the track team. Following high school, he enrolled in the United States Army serving in the Korean War. After returning from the war, he worked at ITT and earned an Associate in Electrical Engineering Degree from Merrimack College. In 1964, ITT transferred Alan and his wife and three children to Palm Beach Gardens, FL. In 1971, Alan established San-Tek Enterprises, an electrical repair company and Nutone authorized service dealer, serving the greater Palm Beach area until his retirement in 2011. Alan was a model train enthusiast and was a member of local train clubs.Due to the Covid-19 crisis, public services will be held at a future date. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Haverhill, MA. Arrangements are by H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill, MA.To share a memory or for more information please visit