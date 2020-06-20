Patrusky, Alan Douglas

Alan Douglas Patrusky, age 54, formally of Jericho, NY and Port Jefferson, NY passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2020. He was the beloved son of Leonard and Roslyn Patrusky.

He enjoyed watching the history and science programs and thought if only we could learn from past events to understand the present to ensure a better and brighter future. He could listen to a song and determine how to play the notes on the piano, never having taken a music lesson. He loved to ski, play golf, and swim.

But food and creating gourmet meals were his passion. Alan graduated from Johnson and Wales University, Providence, RI with a Culinary Arts and Hotel Management Degree. He was a talented chef who wanted to bring joy to people through his gift of cooking. He was "the kitchen maestro". He was a master chef in some of the well-known restaurants in New York as well as being the executive owner of an Italian restaurant in Oceanside, NY.

Alan will live in the hearts and minds of his devoted parents, his dear brother, Dr Eric Patrusky (Lori), nieces Lauren and Brooke Patrusky, his two daughters, Jessica Patrusky Catanzaro(Michael), and Melanie Patrusky, his son Alexander Patrusky, his sweet grandchildren Lennox, Ivory, and Accursio Catanzaro, his uncle Ben Patrusky(Judith), his aunt Iris Pollack, his cousins Julie and Evan Pollack(Cathy) and special friend, Robin Tarnofsky Patrusky.

In the words of Uncle Ben, "Alan was deeply treasured and embraced and as cherished as anyone could hope to be by those close enough to know him... and we are all the beneficiaries of his many graces and utterly grateful for his all too brief time among us."

Alan was laid to rest at Beth Moses Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY. His children were at the graveside funeral, while in Florida his parents, brother, sister-in-law, and nieces observed the beautiful service performed by Rabbi Irwin Huberman via zoom.

Rest in peace our precious boy who will forever remain part of us!



