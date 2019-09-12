Home

Scott, Jr., Alan Fulton
Alan Fulton Scott, Jr., passed away on September 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving children. Born on March 26, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Elizabeth Reed Scott and Dr. Alan Fulton Scott, Sr. He was the grandson of his late maternal grandparents Helen Sword Reed and Horace B. Reed, and his late paternal grandparents Eva Parker Scott and Addison Fulton Scott.
He is survived by his three adoring children and their families: Kathryn Scott Mohorn and her husband Dr. Steven G. Mohorn; Alan Fulton Scott III and his wife Stacy Meece Scott; and Sarah Scott Poret and her husband Dr. H. Andrew Poret. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Reed Harris Mohorn; Joseph Edward Scott; Joseph Scott Mohorn; Louise Kimball Mohorn; Ryan Everette Scott; and Nicholas Edward Poret. His surviving siblings are Susan Scott Winkler (David), Stuart Reed Scott (Pat), and Elizabeth Scott Poole (Jerry).
He is also survived by his first wife of 29 years, Kitty Kimball Lanier, mother of his three children. He is preceded in death by his second wife of 10 years, Patricia Stoll Scott, and survived by his current wife of 5 years, Susan Robinson Scott.
He was a 1967 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a 1970 graduate of the University of Tulsa School of Law. Alan first practiced law in Orange County, and then relocated to Palm Beach County where he practiced law in both Palm Beach and Martin County.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Martin County healthcare system and Treasure Coast Hospice for their care and loving attention.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
