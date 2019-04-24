CARLIN, Alan H. Alan H. Carlin, 88, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on April 21, 2019. Alan was born on May 11, 1930 in Boston and grew up in Plymouth, MA. After graduating from Plymouth High School, Alan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the Boston University School of Management where he was a member of the Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity. Alan served as a First Lieutenant in the Air Force before returning to Plymouth to own and operate Plymouth Supply Co. and Manomet Hardware. Alan was a Shriner, a two-time President of Congregation Beth Jacob, a President of the Pilgrim Society, and served on the Board of Directors of the Plymouth Five Cent Savings Bank. Alan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy; their son Wayne and daughter Amy; his grandchildren Binyamin Bar-Avraham; Max, Sarah, and Sam Carlin; Josh and Jacob Anes; son-in-law Ron Anes; daughter-in-law Liz Carlin; and his brother Ira S. Carlin and his wife Jane. Alan was predeceased by his daughter Deborah A. Anes and his brother Richard L. Carlin. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 12:00PM at I.J. Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Road, West Palm Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Alan's name to: (1) the Deborah Anes Memorial Scholarship, c/o Jody Catalfamo, Scholarship Secretary, John P. Stevens High School, 855 Grove Avenue, Edison, NJ 08820, or (2) Deborah Anes Memorial Youth Fund, Neve Shalom, 250 Grove Avenue, Metuchen, NJ 08840, or (3) Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. To send on-line condolences please visit: www.starofdavidfunerals.com Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary