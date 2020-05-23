Morgan, Alan James

Father, Husband, Brother, Cousin and Uncle, Alan Morgan, 67, of Jupiter, FL, passed away at his home on May 14, 2020.

Alan was born on December 24, 1952 to the late Joan (McLean) Morgan and Richard Boudreau and grew up in Southbridge, MA in the loving care of Joan Morgan and Bernard Morgan before relocating to Webster, MA then Palm Beach Gardens, FL and recently to Jupiter, FL.

He became a licensed Real Estate Broker in 1978 and founded Morgan Realty and Construction in Webster, MA. Alan was a Broker in both Massachusetts and Connecticut before relocating to Palm Beach County, FL. He then obtained his Broker's license in Florida. He not only sold houses and properties, but loved developing relationships with his clients, counting them as friends.

Alan dreamed of adventure, was always thinkin', and looked forward to exploring what the road ahead of him held. He loved hearing what his children were up to on any given day or weekend. "What did you do today?", "What did you see there?" He loved music and the memories that came along with a great song.

Alan is survived by his wife Bonny (Siegmund) Morgan; daughter Carrie (Morgan) Voltz of Jupiter; son Christopher Morgan of Boynton Beach; brothers Barry Morgan of Woodstock, CT, Jay Morgan of Fiskdale, MA, Bernard Morgan of Tampa, FL, Michael Morgan of Woodstock, CT; sisters Tracy Boudreau of Seymour, CT and Sue Downing of California. He is predeceased by his sister Kathy Boudreau.

Alan will be greatly missed, yet his adventurous spirit will live on.

A Celebration of Life will be held by Alan's family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please play a good tune (turn it up loud) and plant a native tree along one of your favorite nature trails or hiking paths and share that location and a photo with his family.



