RHOADES, Alan L. February 6, 1927 - April 24, 2019 Devoted husband, father, and extraordinary retail merchant ahead of his time. Born in Miami, FL, 1927, the eldest son of Rose and Jacob Rhoades, he spent his childhood in Miami Beach, FL, Los Angeles, CA, and Richmond VA. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, class of 1944. Shortly thereafter he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. He later attended Lehigh University, University of Richmond, and RPI (Virginia Commonwealth University). Upon the death of his father in 1950, he took the reigns of the family business, Rhoades Stores, Inc., a multi-store, ladies wear company with stores throughout the state of Virginia. In 1956, he consolidated the operation to a single store on East Broad Street in Richmond and changed the name to Jay Aldons, later expanding to shopping malls throughout the Richmond area and north to Fredericksburg, VA. In 1984, the business was sold and he retired to North Palm Beach, FL a year later. He bought a residence in a marina community where he pursued his long time interest in recreational yachting. He was a member of the United States Power Squadron, Coast Guard Auxiliary and served as the Commodore of the Old Port Cove Yacht Club. His younger brother Arnold pre deceased him as well as his father Jacob and mother Rose. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Audrey, son Jack "Jay", 66, brother Donald, and several nieces and nephews Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 28, 2019