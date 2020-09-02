Guari, Sr., Albert Anthony

Albert "Al" Anthony Guari, Sr., born July 17, 1939, in Brooklyn, NY, and passed September 1, 2020, in West Palm Beach, FL. Al is predeceased by his parents Joseph Guariglia and Angelina (Riviello) Guariglia, and by his loving wife of 54 years Theresa "Teri" Guari.

Al was a hard-working family man who adored his wife Teri. Although Teri passed away four years earlier, his heart was still with her and life - for him - was never quite the same; he was truly heartbroken. Teri and Al enjoyed cooking, entertaining with friends, and traveling together, especially to visit family. Their last trip together was to visit his family in Italy whom he never previously met and had connected with recently.

Al is also survived by his two loving sons and their spouses, Albert (Joan) and Jason (Nicole). Al's love for his family was strong - especially for his granddaughters, Danielle, Nicole, and Lily.

Al was a hands-on, "get it done" type person. He enjoyed building and remodeling and helped anyone who needed it with his clever construction acumen. Al loved to cook and prepare meals for family and friends. Al was a street philosopher, who was never shy to share his views about the importance of thinking, having a mental presence, and a true understanding of love and family. For a man of 81 years, his friendships were many and true; your friendship and love shared with him is his legacy.

Your fond thoughts and memories will be cherished by all whom he touched and impacted.

Service will be held from 4:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Quattlebaum Funeral Cremation & Event Center, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417.



