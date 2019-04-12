|
BRIHN, Albert Albert Paul Brihn "Pat" passed away on April 5, 2019 after a battle with bladder cancer. He was born in Clear Lake, WI, June 28, 1940. He was the son of Delores Bauerfield Brihn and Paul August Brihn (deceased). He is survived by his beloved children Alan (Michele, deceased) Brihn, Scott (Shelle) Brihn and Michelle (David) Alden; brothers James (deceased) Brihn, Paul (Victoria) Brihn; sister Patricia (Michael) Senecal, sister-in- law Victoria (Dick) Kreig and his loving and devoted wife Dolores Shaffer Brihn. He also has two step children, three grandsons, one granddaughter, two step grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friend John (Cheryl) Curtis, their daughters and grandchildren. He was always a happy person with a heart of gold. He retired in 2006 after 25 years with Seacoast Utility Authority. He was a Navy Veteran and will be laid to rest at the South Florida National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 12, 2019