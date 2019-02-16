CHAMPNEY, Albert Ely Albert Champney, 80, of North Palm Beach, Florida and Sao Paulo, Brazil died February 8, 2019 at TrueBridge Hospice at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Florida. He was born on October 17, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan. Albert graduated from Romulus Michigan High School, and was a graduate of The University of Michigan in Business Administration and earned a MS in Economics. Albert was a world traveler, volunteering in the Peace Corps for service in Nepal in the 1960s where he lectured in auditing and economics. While there he enjoyed backpacking in the foothills of the Himalayas. He went on to teach English in Chieng Mai Thailand. He visited Moscow crossing Siberia by railroad. He taught business subjects in Lima Peru and enjoyed a trek to the heart of the Andes. His career included work as an accountant for Alexander Grant in Chicago, as international auditor for Abbott Pharmaceutical, and purchasing manager for Johnson & Johnson in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he maintained his second home. Albert was a University of Michigan football and hockey fan and enjoyed watching the games with his friends in North Palm Beach. His high school friends expressed fond memories of playing hockey and chess after school and he maintained those friendships throughout his life, as well as with close friends in Florida and Brazil. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Champney, Sr. and Marguerite Kingston Champney. He is survived by his long-time companion, Onofra Furtado of Sao Paulo, Brazil, his sister Carol Kuzmick of Pflugerville, Texas, his Nephew Jeffrey Watterworth and his wife Nora and Sons Adrian and Sebastian of Pflugerville, Texas, his cousins Francine Fein of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Coelle Baskel and her husband Art of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Louise Purfield-Coak of Manchester, Michigan, and many friends in Florida, Brazil, and Michigan. Cremation was arranged by Edgley Cremation Services in West Palm Beach. His family will hold a graveside service in summer of 2019 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Eagle Harbor, Michigan. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary