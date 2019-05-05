WAHL, Albert H. December 1, 1928 April 28, 2019 Age 90, born in 1928 in the Bronx, New York, he spent the past 35 years in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. He is survived by his devoted and beloved wife, Sheila, with whom he was married 62 years. He will be greatly missed by Sheila, his children Ina (Hal) and Ellen (Danny), grandchildren Jesse, Emma, Dorian, Aaron, Alex and Gabe and his sister Judith (Gerald). Albert was a Master Mason for more than 69 years and, in retirement, was a volunteer for the Royal Palm Beach Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office for a combined 17 years. Service to both of these departments was one of the highlights of his life. Albert was also a founding and proud member of the Western Communities Business Associates (WBCA). Funeral services and interment were held in Paramus, New Jersey at New Cedar Park Cemetery on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 5, 2019