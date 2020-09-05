Jolivert, Albert
Albert Jolivert, MD, formerly of Frontenac, MO, passed away on August 12, 2020 at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with his wife and children by his side. Dear husband of 50 years to Liliane and beloved father to Louis-Albert (Claudia) and Lissa (Brandon) Dorsey, Albert will also be forever and lovingly remembered by his six grandchildren, Mateo, Brandon Jr., Lucas, Julien, Emma and Max. and his sister, Rene Heraux. Albert is preceded in death by his parents, Anatole and Germaine (Thomas) and his brother, Maurice.
Born on March 26, 1928 in Camp-Perrin, Haiti, Albert received his medical degree from the Faculte de Medecine in Port-au-Prince, Haiti and completed his training in internal medicine in Kansas City, MO, St. Louis, MO and Edmonton, Alberta Canada. A devoted physician for over 40 years, Albert operated his office in East St. Louis and was on staff at St. Mary's Hospital (later Kenneth Hall) where he served as Chief of Staff on three separate occasions, and Centreville Township (later Touchette Regional Hospital).
A passion for writing, poetry and classical music, Albert was a longtime season ticket holder to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. A doting husband, father and grandfather, Albert loved spending time with his family. Albert will forever be remembered as brilliant, elegant, loving, warm and funny.
Born Catholic, Albert had a deep faith in God along with a devotion to St. Jude. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
).