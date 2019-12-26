|
Brown, Albert Leland
Albert Leland Brown, 81, of West Palm Beach, peacefully passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 with his loving wife of 62 years, Althea, by his side. Mr. Brown was born September 11, 1938 in Wildwood to Theodore Lee Brown and Pauline Grace (Phillips) Brown. He moved to West Palm Beach at the age of 19 and was a land developer for many years and the owner of the Inspiration House Christian Book Store in West Palm Beach for the last 42 years and a founding board member of The Kings Academy. Al was a member of the Christ Fellowship Church in West Palm Beach and made a point to bless others and inspire them with God's Word throughout his life. Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Smith of West Palm Beach, FL and Marcia Street (Keith) of Lawsonville, NC; brother, Ken Brown (Laurel) of Oxford, FL; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; along with two special people he considered to be daughter, Monya Griffin and son, Fred Ellis. A Memorial Service will be held 10:00AM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Garden, South Campus and a graveside service will be held 2:00PM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford, FL.
