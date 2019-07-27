|
|
Green, Albert P.
Albert P. Green, 94, passed away peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019 at Delray Medical Center. Survived by daughters Alice (AL) Pace of Lake Worth, FL, and Juanita (Lewis) Beckett of Boynton Beach, FL; four grandchildren Anjanette Hanna, Bernard Macon, Kimberly Wilkerson, and Joshua Lowe, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, one God daughter, and a host of family, special friends. He is preceded in death by daughter, Joyce Lowe; and grandson, Jimmy Wilkerson.
He requested no services.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 27 to July 29, 2019