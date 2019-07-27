Home

POWERED BY

Services
Straghn & Son Tri-City Funeral Home
26 SW 5th Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33444
(561) 278-4133
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert P. Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert P. Green Obituary
Green, Albert P.
Albert P. Green, 94, passed away peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019 at Delray Medical Center. Survived by daughters Alice (AL) Pace of Lake Worth, FL, and Juanita (Lewis) Beckett of Boynton Beach, FL; four grandchildren Anjanette Hanna, Bernard Macon, Kimberly Wilkerson, and Joshua Lowe, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, one God daughter, and a host of family, special friends. He is preceded in death by daughter, Joyce Lowe; and grandson, Jimmy Wilkerson.
He requested no services.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 27 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now