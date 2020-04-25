|
Rasky, Albert
Albert "Al" Rasky, 97, of Lantana, FL, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. Al is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Sarah, daughter Renee Chernus (Roy), daughter-in-law Carolyn Eckel-Rasky, grandsons Eric Chernus (Elizabeth), David Chernus (Crystal), Will Rasky (Rebecca) and great-grandchildren Elliott, Elliana and Franklynn. Al was predeceased by his son Larry Rasky of whom he was immensely proud who passed away from COVID-19 on March 23, 2020.
Al lived a remarkable life. As a young child, he immigrated from Poland. Al's birthday befitted his adopted country, and was celebrated on July 4th. He returned to Europe during World War II as an Army medic landing in Normandy on D-Day plus 1. He served in many battles including the Liberation of Northern France, the Battle of the Bulge, and the Battle of the Rhine. Years later, he was honored by France when it bestowed upon him membership in the French Legion of Honor.
Al was a member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and owned a highly successful interior design company in Bergen County, NJ. Al was an avid tennis and bridge player and a great friend to many.
Al and Sarah became engaged on their first date after dancing to Harry Belafonte at a New York City night club. Al and Sarah were still dancing on a riverboat in Venice, Italy on his 90th birthday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or the .
