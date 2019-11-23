Home

Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10055 Heritage Farms Road
Lake Worth, FL 33449
Schneider, Albert
Al died peacefully and lived a life with no regrets. Leaving Donna, the love of his life and best friend for 64 years. He was an amazing role model and most caring, generous and giving father to his four children, Lauren, Mark, Karen and Gwen. He was very proud of his three grandsons, Mark Jr., Matthew, Zachary and three great-grandchildren, Hudson, Kennedy and Benjamin. He will also be missed by many friends who loved and respected him. At Al's request there is no biography.
Celebration of Life will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, November 27, at Palm Beach National Chapel, 10055 Heritage Farm Road, Lake Worth.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Trustbridge of Palm Beach County (Sunflower Team) or Place of Hope, Palm Beach Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
