Alda Joan Watson, age 91, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Alda was born on December 21, 1927 to the late, Alden and Clara Thomas in Youngstown, OH. She was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Thomas and Marian Cracraft. Alda will be lovingly remembered by her children, Wayne Watson, Linda Waite (Jeff), Liana Clemmons (Mike), and Kelley Stephens (Burt); grandchildren, David Pierro, Wayne Watson, Jr., Stephani Wolfe, Nicolas Deese, Kandace Ryan, Caitlin Hammon, and Chad Stephens; great-grandchildren, Payton Bristow, Dawson Pierro, Skylee Pierro, Max Wolfe, and Evie Ryan; great-great-grandchildren, Jackson Gibbons and Carder Gibbons; extended family members and the many friends she met along the way. Alda was a loving, fun, and adventurous person. She owned the first New Age bookstore in Palm Beach County (Moon Mansion). She was an astrologer, ordained minister, dance instructor, certified international scuba diver, and artist. She loved gardening and traveling all over the world. She loved life and lived it to the fullest.
The Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach. The Service will begin at 5:00PM at the funeral home.
