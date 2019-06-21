Home

POWERED BY

Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1107 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth , FL 33460
561-533-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for Alessandro Pansolli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alessandro Pansolli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alessandro Pansolli Obituary
Pansolli, Alessandro
On Thursday, June 13, 2019, Alessandro Pansolli, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family at the age of 78.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl, daughter Lara, son Shaun, daughter-in-law Erin, son-in-law Nicholas, sister Rosella, brother-in-law Carlo, nieces Giulia and Martina and four grandchildren Cole, Dylan, Easton and Emily.
We love you "Sandro, Sandrino, Papi" You always took care of us with your kind nature and spoiling us with wonderful meals.
A private family memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or cancer research.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now