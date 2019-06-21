|
Pansolli, Alessandro
On Thursday, June 13, 2019, Alessandro Pansolli, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family at the age of 78.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl, daughter Lara, son Shaun, daughter-in-law Erin, son-in-law Nicholas, sister Rosella, brother-in-law Carlo, nieces Giulia and Martina and four grandchildren Cole, Dylan, Easton and Emily.
We love you "Sandro, Sandrino, Papi" You always took care of us with your kind nature and spoiling us with wonderful meals.
A private family memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or cancer research.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 21 to June 23, 2019