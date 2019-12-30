|
Woollcott, Alexander Philip
It is with great sadness that the family of Alex Woollcott announces his passing, at home on December 12, 2019 in Buckhead, GA. Alex was born to James W.G. Woollcott and Mary Louise Glenn (O'Sullivan) in Biltmore Forest, Asheville, NC, on November 13, 1957. Alex divided his time growing up between Palm Beach, FL and Asheville, NC, where he attended Christ School, graduating in 1976. At Christ School, Alex was a state qualifier in cross country. Upon graduation, Alex matriculated to Yale University, graduating with a BS degree in Biology and Philosophy in 1980. After interning for two years at a law firm in Birmingham, AL, Alex subsequently attended Cornell Law School, where he served as the Notes Editor of the Cornell Law Review. Upon receiving his JD degree from Cornell in 1985, Alex moved to Atlanta to begin his legal career. Early in his career, while also just married and raising two children with Laura Langford Woollcott (now Frick), he worked hard to develop his business practice, ultimately becoming a partner at several Atlanta law firms before joining Morris, Manning & Martin. Alex chaired the firm's Global Sourcing & Strategic Transactions Practice, representing clients worldwide in complex transactions, developing data privacy and security applications for various international corporations. This among other esteemed accomplishments, led Alex to achieve the highest ratings available to members of the legal profession, including the coveted "AV Preeminent" rating. He was also recognized in Georgia as a "Super Lawyer" for the last twelve years.
Alex was in all respects a "Renaissance Man", building an impressive legal practice, while at the same time devoting himself to his family and children, to a deeper understanding of nature, the arts, sport and music. Alex logged many hours in his life searching for the northernmost sable palmetto palm tree throughout the woods and swamps of northern Georgia and Alabama. Through sheer determination, ingenuity and hard work, Alex managed to shepherd dozens of tropical palms and citrus trees through the harsh Atlanta winters with various specialized warming equipment and frost blankets. He also made the time to become a master birder, annually submitting official eastern bird counts to Audubon. He was always willing to lend a hand to friends and neighbors needing gardening expertise and assistance. When Alex wasn't in the garden, he was running, playing tennis or squash with his son Benjamin, volunteering at one of the many civic or garden clubs he was involved in, or popping up to visit his beloved daughter May Collins in NYC, enjoying the latest culinary hotspots together. He also had a very special bond and dedication to his step-daughter Anna with his wife, Susan, often driving down to spend time and enjoy a game with her at FSU. Alex's three children never wanted for his time or attention. His children and extended family were always a priority to him. Alex was an endlessly, humble and generous individual – glad to give his time to God as a dedicated member of Our Lady of Peace in Atlanta, GA, as an authority in the birding and horticulturist community, lending countless hours to share his knowledge with others personally and professionally, along with many other educational institutions that inspired him. He was a champion of all creatures young and small, animals and people alike.
Alex served as the President of the Yale Club of Georgia, as Georgia Co-Chair of the Yale University Alumni Admissions Committee and as a Trustee of Christ School. He was also a member of the Board of Directors for the Atlanta Opera Company, General Counsel to the Southeastern Palm Society and also as a leader in assisting with numerous Atlanta Botanical Gardens programs and activities. Alex was a member of the Buckhead Club, the Atlanta National Golf Club and of his personal favorite, The Piedmont Driving Club. Although he currently resided in Atlanta, he came down to the Palm Beach area as often as possible to visit with his family and enjoy his old stomping grounds on Palm Beach island. His heart will forever live there, on the beach, in the salty air, strolling down Worth Avenue and among the beautifully manicured tropical vegetation he so admired.
Alex will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 15 years, Susan Sperber Woollcott, children, May Collins Penney Woollcott, Benjamin Philip Standish Woollcott and Anna Christine Salvadori, by father James W.G. Woollcott (wife, Llewellyn), mother Mary Louise O'Sullivan (husband Neil McCulloch), his siblings Pamela O'Sullivan Acevedo (husband Jose), James Standish O'Sullivan (husband Clarence), James Philip Woollcott and Llewellyn Woollcott Schiffman, as well as his nieces, nephews, beloved godchildren and extended family throughout the country. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NADF, the National Adrenal Disease Foundation or to Yale University's Financial aid program.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019