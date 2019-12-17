|
|
Fotopulos, Alexander William
Alexander William Fotopulos, 29, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away on December 11, 2019. Alexander was born on October 27, 1990 in West Palm Beach, FL. His hobbies included bike riding and enjoying the outdoors at John Prince Park.
He is survived by his family, mother Linda Hoskins, father Mark Fotopulos, uncle William Brown, and cousin Lauren Brown.
Memorial Service to be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Palms West Funeral Home from 6:00PM to 7:30PM.
A special thank you to his co-workers and work family at Winn-DIxie for their support and compassion.
His memory will live on in our hearts forever.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019