EMBLER, Alexis Ann Alexis Ann Embler (nee Feldmann) passed away January 21, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida at age 75 after a decade long battle with a terminal neurological condition. Alexis was born July 21, 1943 in Good Samaritan hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida. She attended Rosarian Academy, Southborough Middle School, Conniston Middle School and graduated from Palm Beach High in 1961 where she was a cheerleader and a member of Keyettes. She also attended Palm Beach Junior College. Alexis was a Real Estate Agent for Stan Griffin Realty and later became a Real Estate Broker in Palm Beach County forming Alexis Embler Real Estate Inc. as her own business specializing in raw land sales to Florida Power and Light and Hovnanian Builders until her retirement in 2012 due to illness. She also formed and owned American Artisan, Inc., a local business handling sales of craft items by talented artists. Alexis loved getting together with family and had a deep passion for music. As the oldest sibling Susan put it, whether seen at a party or driving a car, she always had her finger wagging in the air or tapping on a surface timed with the music in the background. Music for Alexis was an absolute staple in her life! Alexis also loved sewing and quilting, collecting Christmas ornaments, keeping true to Scandinavian traditions such as baking poppy seed butter cookies and cooking up dishes like Barley & Sauerkraut. She was an animal lover, saving and housing dozens of dogs for the Blairsville, Georgia Humane Society's Mountain Shelter. Alexis loved extended stays in her Blairsville creekside vacation house where she enjoyed her peace and quite surrounded by nature, the creek and her garden. Alexis is survived by her husband of 58 years Dr. Kenneth Embler, 5 children, Susan Embler, Shelly Petrolia, Kristin Embler, Jennifer Prosperi and Mark Embler as well as 5 grandsons. A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the future. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 7, 2019