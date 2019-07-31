|
|
Alfred Clarke, Jr., age 58, of Tampa, Florida, died peacefully on July 24, 2019.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 500PM to 7:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00AM at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Henrietta Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401. An Interment will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:45AM at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, Florida 33467. In lieu of flowers please send a memory plant.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019