Kuless, Alfred G.
Alfred G. Kuless, 82, of Tequesta, FL, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at home. Al was born December 27, 1936 in Long Island, NY. He attended Hofstra University and subsequently enjoyed a long career with the Long Island Lighting Company (LILCO) from which he retired after many years. Al was also an Army Veteran, discharged in 1967. He was a kindhearted, generous, loving person who loved his family, and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his longtime friends helping with various home projects using his talents as a skilled electrician and carpenter. Al had a passion for gardening, painting, sports and he especially loved the beach. Al is survived by many of his loving nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces of the Kuless', Giaquinto and Pettit families, along with many friends and neighbors. He will be missed. A Memorial Service will be held 4:00PM on Friday, November 1 at Carlin Park, Jupiter, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
