Alfred Hill
Alfred Hill
Alfred Hill was born on November 6, 1927, to the late Euriel Mack and Irene Hill in Miami, FL.
Alfred led a well-rounded and fulfilled life. On August 13, 1960 Alfred was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Despite his illness, he remained faithful and active in Jehovah's service until his death.
Wherever Alfred would go people were drawn to him and would often comment: "he's such a kind man!"
Alfred, 92, affectionately known as "Big A" fell asleep in death on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A virtual memorial service will be held for Alfred on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00AM via Zoom Conferencing. Feel free to use the link below to attend.
Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/97599504460 pwd=K0t0L2NUcjNiVHErNytwLzhlWjdudz09
Meeting ID: 975 9950 4460
Passcode: 1234
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,97599504460#,,,,,,0#,,1234# US (New York)

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
5618488659
