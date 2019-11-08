|
Hart, Alfred J.
On Wednesday July 31, 2019 Alfred J. Hart, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 91. He was born on May 5, 1928 in Orange, NJ to Alfred J. Hart, Sr. and Loretta Trainor Hart. Al graduated from Bloomfield, NJ High School where he was President of the National Honor Society. Student activities included the Senior Play, Football, Track and Field. Al served his country in Navy Aviation and later in the U.S. Active Army Reserves. He graduated from Rutgers University School of Business Administration with a MBA. AL was President of the Student Council and active in student activities. Al's diversified management career included advertising, marketing, public and investor relations for such companies as Johnson & Johnson, American Electric Power, ITT, Leesona. Later in his life he was recruited by Deanwitter Reynolds and became licensed in securities. Al retired from Barnett Bank as a Senior Investment Officer. Later in retirement he volunteered his expert services to organizations that catered to local seniors in need that included the Boynton Beach Senior Center and the Area Agency on Aging. He also was involved with Mariners Village Home Owners Association and cared about his friends and neighbors dearly. Alfred J. Hart was known for his kind and compassionate spirit and was loved by everyone that knew him. A devoted husband, father, grandfather. Al's continued hope was for world peace and for terrorist to stop killing in the name of God. He leaves behind his loving wife Aida; his children Stephen, Kevin and Eva; their spouses Mark Hansen and Christy Hart; his grandchildren Katie Anderson, Curtis Hart, Blake C. Hansen and Kyle Hart; his great-grandson Charles Andersen; his beloved 15 year old Kerry Blue Terrier named "Charm" that never left his side. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United States Kerry Blue Terrier Charitable Funds- General Account, C/O Mrs Linda Pheasant, Treasurer, 101 Spring Garden Rd, Sebring, FL 33870. Services will be held 2:00PM November 26 at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 FL-7, Lake Worth, FL 33449.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019