|
|
Rhein, Alfred Otto
Alfred Otto Rhein, 92, of West Palm Beach, FL passed away on December 31, 2019. Alfred was born on September 30, 1927 to Philipp and Anna (Reucklein) Rhein in Queens, NY. "Al" joined the Army just after World War II and, speaking fluent German, became an MP charged with escorting high-level prisoners around Europe. After his service, Al settled in Brooklyn (Miller Place) and married his first wife, Antoinette (Marchese) Rhein. They both owned an operated a successful ceramics business where they created many beautiful works of art. After her passing, Al rekindled a relationship with a past love, Elvia "Ellie" (Olivier) Meagher in Florida, who was also widowed. They reunited and have been married for 28 years. Al is survived by his wife, Elvia Rhein, stepchildren Anne (John) Meagher-DuBois, Patricia Meagher, John (JoAnne) Meagher, and grandchildren, Caitlyn and Sean Meagher. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Rhein. Surviving are his sister-in-law, Cathy Rhein and their children, Phillip Rhein and Christina Rhein-Bonino, along with great-nephews Andrew and Cole Bonino. Also surviving are his sisters-in-law, Lillian Marchese and Thelma Marchese and their families.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020