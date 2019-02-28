Home

HAMILTON, Alfreda W. Alfreda W. Hamilton, a long-time resident of Riviera Beach, FL, peacefully passed away February 14, 2019. Her memory will be cherished by her last surviving sibling, Brenda Joyce Cornish; other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:00AM at Roanoke Missionary Baptist Church, 1320 Douglass Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00AM at The Church. Entombment to follow in Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 28, 2019
