Alfredo Ramos Obituary
Ramos, Alfredo
Alfredo "Danny" Ramos, 46, died suddenly on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in West Palm Beach, FL.
He was born on March 31, 1973, in Manhattan, NY. He was a loving, humble, and funny person.
He is survived by his step-daughter Bianca Carrasquillo and daughter Kayla Bowen; his mother Mercedes Cuadros and his father Anthony Cuadros; his sister Stephanie Cuadros, nieces and nephew and other family members.
A Celebration of Life is set for 2:00PM Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
