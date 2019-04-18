VOLPE, Alice Carolyn Alice Carolyn "Carol" Volpe, 83, of Jupiter, FL (formerly of Houston, PA), was graciously received into the arms of the Lord Jesus Christ, surrounded by family, on April 13, 2019 in Jupiter. Carol was born Christmas Eve, 1935, in Bedford, PA, a daughter of Robert and Alice Foy. On August 19, 1956 she married her college sweetheart, Ralph R. Volpe, who survives. Carol and Ralph served the Lord together for more than 62 years. Also surviving are three sons, Ralph Volpe, Jr. (Debbie), Robert Volpe (Cindy), and William Volpe (Paula), and a daughter, Carolyn Burns (Steve), who all reside in Florida; ten grandchildren, Michael (Erica), Ashleigh, Kristin (Jonathan), Angela (Lance), Rachael, William Jr., Andrew, Alex (Amanda), Nicole, and Jeffrey; three step-grandchildren, Mia, Joshua, and Jordan (Jaden); six great-grandchildren, Jude, Christian, Caleb, Lia, Xander, and Michael; two brothers, Robert Foy and William Foy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Foy and Benjamin Foy. Carol expressed unconditional love for her family by laboring tirelessly as an amazing stay-at-home mom. She spent her days joyfully creating a beautiful place for her husband, children, and grandchildren to grow and enjoy life. She was also busy outside her home, serving the Lord alongside her minister-husband, who pastored Central Assembly of God Church in Houston, PA for more than 36 years. Carol was the church organist, and at various times directed the women's ministries and Sunday School department, along with countless other ministry tasks and labors of love for her church family and the Lord. A Visitation will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Tuesday, April 23 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center St, Jupiter. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00AM at Christ Fellowship Chapel/South Campus, 5312 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. Rev. Matt Pilot will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Harvest Community Church, 100 S. Pennock Lane, Jupiter, FL 33458, where she was a member. For condolences visit (www.taylorandmodeen.com). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary